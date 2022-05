EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The East Liverpool Fire Department was awarded new equipment from a grant through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The tools include a hydraulic spreader, cutter and ram along with battery chargers and batteries.

They were able to test them on cars early Monday.

Fire Chief William Jones said this equipment will replace tools that are 40 years old and save more lives.

The total price was just over $39,000 dollars.