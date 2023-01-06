CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After two years of waiting, the Cortland Fire Department finally got its new firetruck on Friday.

The truck was ordered in December 2020 and should have taken 16 to 18 months to deliver but took two years because of supply chain issues.

Good thing it was ordered when it was because Fire Chief David Rea says if it was ordered now, the $589,000 truck would have cost an additional $150,000.

“This has a larger motor than our previous one plus a lot more storage space… With our older truck, it was bought in 1993 so it would be 30 years this year, and it just wasn’t built for all the equipment we’ve added on over 30 years,” he said.

Chief Rea says the plan is to sell the old truck.

The department was able to buy a new one after voters passed a capital improvement levy in the November 2020 general election.

Desirae Gostlin contributed to this report.