Local financial advisor gives stock insight

(WKBN) — Facebook was a big driver on the stock market Thursday, and investors were not hitting the like button.

It reported a rare profit decline and said fewer Americans are using Facebook.

The company’s stock dropped 26% and its market value plunged by more than $200 billion — the largest one-day loss for a publicly-traded company in history.

January was a sluggish month for stocks and February is seeing some of the same movement.

“It looks to us like you’re starting to see investors value profitable companies that are paying dividends, more so than trying to be speculative or looking for the next big thing like a Tesla or something like that,” said Steve Raseta with WRS Wealth Advisors on South Ave in Youngstown.

The Dow and Nasdaq each lost 500 points Thursday.