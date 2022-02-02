Local figure skating club gets inspiration from Olympics

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local figure skaters at the Deep Freeze Ice Arena love watching the Olympics because it gives them inspiration.

The Deep Freeze Skating Club‘s typical Wednesday consists of an hour of freestyle skating followed by their learn-to-skate session.

However, the energy was high Wednesday night as the skaters thought about the Olympics starting Thursday.

“It’s always fun to see the crazy jumps that they do and stuff,” said Liza Letunova.

Letunova has been skating for about four years now, and she said she is truly inspired by the Olympic figure skaters.

“I want to be there one day, so it’s just like practicing every day, like trying to reach that goal. It’s just like a motivation I guess,” said Letunova.

One of the coaches for the skating club encourages her skaters to watch the athletes perform on the world stage.

“It inspires them, not only me as a coach, and I put the programs out there and I choreograph but it gives them ideas, or hey I wanna work on that,” said Alyssa George.

“I want to do cool moves like them but I just don’t know,” said 5-year-old Selena.

Selena, one of the younger ones on the competitive team, said she loves to look up to the older figure skaters, and she will get even more inspiration as the skating club holds an Olympic Games watch party in the near future.

“I’m really proud of all of them — all of the Americans in it. It’s just fun to watch and stuff and get to see them perform and do what they love,” said Letunova.