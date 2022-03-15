(WKBN) — As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month some local women are making history as we speak.

First News sat down with a group of local female filmmakers Tuesday as they shared their visions in turning this former steel town into a film town.

For some of the female filmmakers who are planting deep roots in Youngstown, it’s a dream that began at a young age. Three of them are originally from Canfield.

“We started working together as small children making home videos in our own backyard, so this has been a long time coming,” said production designer Lindsay Plaskett.

After many of them went to school for film and moved to bigger cities to pursue their dreams, they’ve since returned to the Valley.

“This is truly a filmmaker’s playground. I mean we have everything in Youngstown — in the greater Youngstown area — from abandoned steel mills to rolling countryside,” said producer and writer Melanie Clarke-Penella.

Their efforts are also grabbing Hollywood’s attention.

The women from Youngstown Pictures, Smarter Move Talent and Youngstown Prop Shop recently filmed a thriller movie in the historic Forest Glen neighborhood called “Among the Ashes” starring Denise Richards.

“We are bringing people in from New Jersey, Pittsburgh, California to the Youngstown area to work, and make these wonderful films,” said craft services and location manager Kristina Lucarell.

They said the landscape of the film industry is changing, so they want to give more people the opportunity to be creative while pushing economic development to Youngstown.

By the end of the year, they expect to have stimulated the local economy with over $1 million to local restaurants, hotels and locations.

“So we’re going to produce jobs for people that thought they could never do arts around here and then also stimulate the economy,” said producer Cindy Castro-DiRusso.

Youngstown Pictures and a private development group have purchased an old historic manor on the Northside of Youngstown.

They’re expected to break ground — weather permitting — the last week of April. It will serve as their production hub and permanent creative workspace.