LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — In December, First News told you about a local man’s battle with cancer.

Jim D’Errico from Liberty Township lost his battle to neuroendocrine cancer on Feb. 4.

D’Errico and his best friend Joe Simon raised funds for D’Errico to go to Mexico for treatment. Though they made it to Mexico, but unfortunately the treatments were not working.

D’Errico and Simon were transported in an ambulance to San Diego a few days before D’Errico died.

Simon says D’Errico’s fighting spirit was inspiring.

“He gives toughness a new name,” Simon says. “You just look at things a little differently. And the strength that he has portrayed is … truly incredible.”

D’Errico, a father of three and friend to many, died at the age of 40.