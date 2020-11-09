Local farmers happy with fall weather boost to crops

Overall, it's been a good season for farmers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Farmers around Youngstown couldn’t have been happier with the weather the past week. It allowed them to harvest a lot of their crops.

Last Thursday, under a bit of overcast but with the temperature warm, farmer Wade Campbell started harvesting the corn on his 1,100-acre farm in Jackson Township. He was happy with what he was seeing.

“Everything’s been pretty good this year, just a pretty nice year. You don’t get these every year. Probably been the best year weather-wise in a while,” Campbell said.

Haley Shoemaker, with Mahoning County Extension Service, says 70 to 80 percent of the harvest is in. She wouldn’t call it a bumper crop, but it was a good year.

“Overall, we are seeing some pretty positive numbers coming in,” Shoemaker said. “Definitely, not a bad year by any means. I don’t think we are breaking any huge records, but then again, we are normally happy to gee a good, wholesome crop off the fields.”

Campbell says his yields have been 62 bushels per acre of soybeans and 200 for corn, which is well above the national average for the past two years.

“The month of October was just exceptional, exceptionally good weather. We were able to get the beans off early and get our wheat planted for next year,” Campbell said.

There was a dry spell in August where over a span of 23 days, it was dry on 20 of them. Campbell was concerned.

“It was right when the corn was flowering, and it needed moisture but it got enough,” Campbell said.

It was also a good year for hay.

“Haymaking was excellent. Best year we’ve ever had for making hay weather-wise. Made hay maybe 250 acres and didn’t get any of them rained on,” Campbell said.

Shoemaker said if she had to grade the season, it will be a good one.

“I would say we are in A, B+ or an A. This has been a good year,” Shoemaker said.