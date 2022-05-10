MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley farmers have a lot working against them between the weather, gas and supply chain issues. It’s making their jobs harder.

George Houk is a farmer in Springfield Township and he’s been doing it for about 55 years. On his land, he typically plants corn and soybeans.

Houk says, Tuesday is what’s called the optimum final planting date for the Midwest, according to experts.

“Here we are, May 10th and most of us don’t have a seed in the ground yet,” he said.

The point is to get plant growth on the long summer days, but with all the rain , it’s difficult to plant seeds, even with the number of dry days this week.

“And it makes like a ribbon to where it sticks together, then that’s too wet,” continued Houk.

What farmers are looking for is dirt that crumbles. Houk speculates that some farmers might rush to put seeds out today, which would have trouble growing the seeds, when it dries. So, he’s waiting another day and a half.

“And if I go out and rush it now, for a day and a half and I pay the price for four months, that isn’t worth it to me,” he said.

Farmers are used to mother nature’s troubles, but the supply chain issues are now affecting them.

“You may not be able to get fertilizer when you want it. If you have any break downs, you’re probably not going to be able to get parts when you need them,” Houk continued.

Houk says suppliers have no extra inventory on hand besides what they’ve pre-bought, and many prices have gone up.

“If you have to dig deeper into the check book, to get it, that’s one thing but if you can’t even get it and now’s the time to plant, then that’s a more severe problem,” Houk said.

Houk says he’s pre purchased his supplies last October, so he’s doing well, right now, he’s just hoping he doesn’t have break downs.

But his equipment runs on diesel fuel.

“Farmers in our area probably use any where from 100 to 500 gallons of fuel, per day,” said Houk.

Houk says his tractor takes 200 gallons of fuel to fill it up, and their product relies on what the market decides on how much it cost.

“It takes a pretty good gut to want to do this because it’s always been said that the farmers are the world’s biggest gamblers,” Houk said.