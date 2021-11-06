Local farm uses extra pumpkins in a smash-hit event

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s the end of pumpkin season — which means most unsold Jack-O-Lantern pumpkins in the fields will be plowed back into the ground. But one local farm is using their extra pumpkins in a surprising way.

Smashing Pumpkins isn’t just a ’90s band, it’s also a favorite fall pastime at Detwiler Farm in Columbiana. People can come pick up a sledgehammer and take it to a pumpkin.

“If you can see over there, there’s the carnage,” said 9-year-old participant Jeremiah Bruner.

From petite squashes to medium carving pumpkins and giant gourds, kids and adults alike got a chance to take a swing.

“We came out here and we were like ‘Boom, boom,’ and we just kept smashing the pumpkins,” Bruner said.

Bruner came to the pumpkin patch with his mom Kelly.

“I was a sledgehammer person. I like to see them go splat,” Kelly said.

They come out to Detwiler Farm every year for their pumpkin picking but smashing is new for them and the farm this year.

“We decided at the end of our regular pumpkin season. We still have some pumpkins left and we heard of people doing this in other communities so we thought we would try,” said owner Sam Detwiler.

People say it’s a smash hit.

“It’s just getting the aggression out. You know how sometimes you’re angry and you need to get some anger out? This is how to do it,” Jeremiah Bruner said.

Some got the chance to whack at a giant gourd that weighed over 100 pounds.

“It was exhilarating. It was hard. It was great. Just a lot of fun,” said participant Bonnie Oliver.

Detwiler Farm will be open again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pumpkin smashing is $10.