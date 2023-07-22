NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Nothing tastes better than a ripe peach in the summer.

Over in New Wilmington, A local farm hosted its inaugural Peach Festival Saturday.

Ferris Farms hosted the event, selling peaches and other local farm fresh produce. The event also brought in other local vendors to the farm.

Owner Jeanice Ferris says it’s great for small businesses and the community to support one another.

“You look around our farm, you see our peppers, our tomatoes. our sweet corn. I think that’s important, and bringing local vendors. I invite all the local vendors. We don’t charge a fee. We just want you to see what products are available in this area,” Ferris said.

You can find Ferris Farms throughout the summer at several local Valley farmer’s markets. They plan on hosting some events back on their property toward the fall.