(WKBN) – Boardman, Sebring and Struthers police are the latest to deal with a rash of fake emergency calls to law enforcement.

James and Joni Lovato were settling in for the night at their East Kentucky Avenue home in Sebring Thursday night when a flood of law enforcement appeared in their front yard.

“It’s very, very terrifying. I could have got shot, and we didn’t even know what swatting was,” James Lovato said.

The Lovatos were a victim of swatting, which is when someone makes a fake emergency call to law enforcement in an attempt to bring a large police presence to an area. This caller claimed to have stabbed his wife and was holding a hostage. When police arrived, there was no emergency.

Swatting is now a fourth-degree felony, and police say there’s a big cost to deploying the teams.

“It’s expensive for a swat unit to deploy a whole team of personnel. I mean, that’s between equipment and people you are talking 50-some people, possibly,” said John Elberty, commander of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team (SWAT).

For the Lovatos, Thursday was a sense of deja vu. SWAT was accidentally called to their home in the early hours of November 19 when a call from a man in crisis got rerouted to their location because of a text service.

“I felt violated. It was said it was never going to happen to me again,” James Lavato said. “They said put your hands in the air, come out to the street, put your shirt over your head, turn around and lay down on the ground,”

Joni Lovato said she didn’t know what was going on.

“The SWAT teams are out there and we’re terrified. So, I hung up and looked back out again and he’s laying down,” she said.

“I was afraid I was going to get shot. I kept asking them what did I do? I didn’t do anything wrong, you know? I just woke up and they were out there,” James Lovato said.

The Lovatos are scared this could happen to them again and want justice.

“If it can happen to us, it can happen to anybody,” James Lovato said.

Elberty says it starts with the 911 call.

“That’s the most important cog in this. When these types of calls come in, really critical for them to get the best, correct information that they can at the start,” he said.