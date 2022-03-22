SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In early February, halfway between Canfield and Salem, a house caught fire leaving a family wondering where do they go from here? The home is on Beaver Creek Road in Green Township, not far from Greenford.

Members of the Agee family — mom, dad, and two of their daughters — Tuesday afternoon sat in what’s left of their garage and talked about the fire of Feb. 9 that altered their lives.

“At first didn’t know what to do. You know it was like overwhelming. So I didn’t know what step to take,” said husband and father Ross Agee.

“I’ve had some issues with the smoke inhalation. It affected my swallowing,” said mother and wife Ronda Agee.

Ronda was in the house when the fire started. Neighbors rescued her.

“It’s just a big white cloud in front of you. I was literally steps from the front door and couldn’t get out,” said Ronda.

Her husband Ross was shopping when he received the call.

“Everybody responded. The fire department responded so quick. If they didn’t respond quick enough who knows what could have happened,” said Ross.

Officially the cause was undetermined, but they know it started in the laundry room possibly by the dryer — the charred frame of which now sits outside the garage.

Inside, the repair work has started. The Agees have been staying with family, in hotels, and are now planning to move into a camper on the land next door.

“But right now we’re in the hotel. But when we get the electric started in the camper, yeah we’re going to be staying there until the house is done,” said daughter Emily Agee.

“We’ve been blessed too because people have reached out and helped us. The community’s been excellent,” said Ross.

When asked if they needed anything they said they need a lot of things but they have no storage.

“I’ve been filling up my mom’s garage. She told me no more stuff in there,” said Ross.

The Agees are pleased with their insurance company. There’s enough to rebuild, but Ronda has a warning: “And that’s something people need to check into is their insurance policy, and get their insurance policy upped on their house because house prices have gone up.”

If everything goes as planned, the Agees hope to be back in their house sometime in the fall.