BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month.

It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas.

“We thought for sure he was gone forever,” said Kim.

Bruno was reunited with his family Monday after almost a month apart.

Kim said when she returned to her Fowler home on July 14 the dog wasn’t in the yard. She reported Bruno missing to the Trumbull County Dog Pound.

“We were both devastated but he was extremely, very sad,” said Kim.

Bruno was found by chance in Hubbard Township Monday morning. Police were called to the area of Chesnut Ridge Road for a man, identified as William Siverling, acting strange while walking a dog.

According to a police report, Siverling had an active warrant for a probation violation and said he found the dog in Fowler.

Police called the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project to take temporary custody of the dog while officers took Siverling to jail.

The Brookfield-based nonprofit contacted the pound to see if anyone reported a boxer missing and was put in touch with Kim.

“Well, they sent a photo and asked if that was him and asked if he had been neutered and just asked some identifying questions, and as soon as I saw the photo I knew it was him,” said Kim.

“She did the right thing. She called the pound. She informed them, gave a good description. She had a current photo,” said Jason Cooke with Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Kim said they’re extremely happy to have Bruno back.

“So many people, you know, had their eyes out looking for him, and then with the connection between the pounds and the shelters that’s the key. Just a miracle really,” said Kim.