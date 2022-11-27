AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.

9-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Junior both have autism. They really love Christmas lights.

Six years ago, their mom, Christina Campbell, began setting up a display for the boys, and others, to enjoy.

They put up the lights just after Halloween and add more lights each year.

Campbell said she keeps the lights on 24/7 until Christmas so the lights can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season.

“It’s just, I love doing it, you know my family loves doing it and I’ll continue to do it just so everybody can enjoy it. It just, it brings a lot of joy to me and my children,” Campbell said.

Her son Jacob said his favorite lights are blue — and Junior loves the red.