Local family passionately supports American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day

YOUNGSTOWN, (WYTV) – On the first Friday of every February, the American Heart Association encourages everyone to “Go Red for Women.”

For the occasion, the Market Street Bridge was lit up red in downtown Youngstown.

The idea is to raise awareness for heart disease because the more a woman knows, the better chance she has of beating it.

One local family embodies that message and it spans generations.

“I was never one that had any symptoms or signs, pain, nothing,” said Mary Ferry, a heart disease survivor.

Heart disease doesn’t discriminate. Ferry knew heart issues ran on her mom’s side of the family. She leads a very active life but has also been living with high blood pressure and cholesterol since she was 30.

“We were actually hiking up in Nova Scotia four weeks before I had my surgery and still didn’t know anything. But when we got home from that trip, my blood pressure was crazy, and that started my journey,” Ferry said.

Ferry had quadruple bypass surgery in 2019. Shortly after that, she suffered a rapid and life-threatening heart rhythm that caused a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

She is coming up on her three year heart anniversary in July and she’s doing well.

“I’m glad to be here,” she said.

Her girls are too — her two daughters, Tricia Ferry and Rachel Barber, and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Gank.

On this National Go Red for Women Day, this family is using their story to help others and raise awareness for the American Heart Association.

“Having our why be our mom, it’s definitely elevated that importance of being involved and help supporting the local chapter of the AHA,” Tricia said.

Barber has been volunteering with the AHA for two decades, serving in several leadership roles for the Heart Ball and Heart Walk.

“It is such an amazing organization that is mission focused to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” Barber said.

Heart disease and stroke claim the life of a woman every 80 seconds, causing 1 in 3 deaths among women each year. That’s more than all cancers combined.

But, about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented.

“The Go Red for Women campaign is the perfect avenue for people to get involved to help share that information,” Gank said.