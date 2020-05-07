Local family organizes whipped coffee drive-thru to thank Crestview Schools’ staff

It has been a nice gesture that gives everyone a chance to see each other in person

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – It has been almost two months since schools have gone online. One family in Leetonia is still reaching out to support the teachers and staff of Crestview Local Schools.

About a month ago, Missy Wellman and her family posted a picture on Facebook of a whipped coffee. It was something new to try while sitting at home, and everyone started commenting about it.

“Can you make that for us? How can we get our hands on it? So we started brainstorming and thinking, ‘What could we do to be able to facilitate this beverage to people?” Missy said.

So, the Wellmans came up with the idea of handing it out to the staff at Crestview Schools. They’ve done it every Wednesday outside their house.

“We would love to support you. We would love to see a smile on your face and we, just to let you know, we’re thinking of you,” Missy said.

Whipped coffee is a mixture of instant coffee, sugar and water, whipped together until light and frothy.

They also handed out brownies and jerky.

It’s a nice gesture that gives everyone a chance to see each other in person.

“It’s nice to see them since we don’t really get to see them when we are on the computer,” said student Shelby Wellman.

Teachers drove up in their cars and the kids would hand them their treats.

“It’s amazing and it gives us all an excuse to get out and we get to wave to everybody as we go by and see everybody we work with. It’s really nice,” said intervention specialist Kimberly Gilbert.

“It’s great. We all miss each other. We miss the kids, absolutely. We miss the kids a lot,” said art teacher Laura Spencer.

And even though everyone is keeping busy, it’s still not the same.

“It’s almost like walking through the old Idora Park, it’s like walking through a ghost town. The building is made special by its people and that’s what’s missing right now,” said Superintendent Matthew Manley.

The family plans on handing out whipped coffee one more time, next Wednesday.