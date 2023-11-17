COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local family helped by the community when their daughter was diagnosed with cancer is now giving back.

Three-year-old Winnie Vollnogle has childhood leukemia. The Columbiana community came together to raise money for the family and Winnie’s treatments.

Winnie’s mom Katelyn started a new non-profit called Winnie’s Warriors. Her goal is to collect toys for kids at Akron Children’s Hospital where Winnie is being treated.

Katelyn says there’s a lot of focus on helping kids around the holidays but she wants to get enough donations to last year-round.

“We really saw a need for whether it’s a bill being paid, toys, gift cards,” Katelyn said. “A lot of people don’t have the support that you or I might have. A lot of people are there alone, just them and their child.”

Katelyn is partnering with 26Three Coffee House inside the Dutch Haus Hotel in Columbiana to collect donations. You can drop donations off during 26Three’s business hours until Jan. 1.