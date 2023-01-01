BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families.

One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston, VI.

Milhouse says Freeman was due on the 9th but made an early surprise appearance.

“Everybody’s just… We’re happy, we’re ready and having a beginning-of-the-year baby is something new,” she said.

Milhouse says their family, including Freeman’s 7-year-old brother, is overjoyed.