WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — In Warren, members of the community came together for a prayer vigil to remember some of the people killed by gun violence.

According to the CDC, nearly 21,000 people were killed with a gun in 2021. By those statistics, 58 people are killed by a gun every day in America.

June is national gun violence awareness month. People met at Courthouse Square in Warren wearing orange to bring awareness to this issue.

Honeya Price started hosting “A Mothers Prayer” vigil six years ago. Her own son was shot by a stay bullet and lived, but she says she knows so many other people who were not as lucky.

“As you do it each year, you hear about more mothers. We’re here just so the mothers can network with other mothers who have lost their child,” said Price.

Mothers, like Josie Freeman, who has lost three members of her family to gun violence, including her son.

“I have lost a nephew, in 2012. I lost a grandson to gun violence in 2017. I lost my son four years ago yesterday,” Freeman said.

Khalef Freeman was her son. Devonte West was her grandson. Dominique Hugley was her nephew. She says they all left behind children.

“My nephew had a daughter. She was only three or four months when he died, so she will never know him. My grandson left three kids and they were babies. My son had seven kids,” Freeman said.

Vigil participant Sheauntie Murry has also lost members of her family to gun violence.

“My daughter is Jolanda Murry that we lost to gun violence on December 26, 2020, and three months after that we lost my grandmother to gun violence in February of 2021,” Murry said.

Murry’s grandmother was Ruth Lewis. She was killed inside her own home while planning her son’s funeral.

All three women say they hope meetings like this can help spread positive change in the community.

“We are so adamant on something has to be done. There’s a change that has to be made,” Murry said.