YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local woman is making headlines for her Facebook group where women can donate their wedding dresses.

Two months ago, we met with Champion resident Gwendolyn Stulgis about her Facebook group called Shared Dream Dresses. It is a nonprofit group that allows women to find their dream wedding dress, all through donations.

When the group started two months ago, there were around 1,000 members. Since then, the group has grown exponentially to 11,400 members.

“There’s a need and a want for dresses and people are inspired to want to donate their dresses,” Stulgis said.

Stulgis’ decision to donate her very own wedding dress sparked a movement far beyond what she could have imagined.

People from all over the world are participating in donating their gowns to help other women.

The social media page has reached women all across the United States and in Greece, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada.

“I know I want to take this as far as I possibly can. I want to help and reach as many women as possible,” Stulgis said.

When the group first started, Stulgis was able to moderate it by herself. But, the demand for the group is growing quickly and she now has a team to help her.

“I have a little group of friends from all over the United States that help make sure the group runs smoothly,” Stulgis said.

Stulgis has been busy working a full-time job, having a family and running Shared Dream Dresses.

She says there is no better feeling than seeing the positive impact she’s making on other women’s lives. It’s something she does voluntarily.

“It’s a different type of feeling when you’re actually talking to somebody and seeing that person who actually received the dress, and seeing their thought and opinions on it. It really is heartwarming,” Stulgis said.

Stulgis is currently working on starting a Shared Dream Dresses for New Zealand.