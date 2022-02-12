COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana near the clock tower was blocked off Saturday as a Christmas movie continued filming.

Hundreds of locals flocked to the Buckeye State’s little Hollywood to be extras in the film.

“I heard about it from the news my mom sent me a link over text and I was like, ‘That sounds really cool,'” said 15-year-old Anna Larman from Niles.

Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias all lined the sidewalks to make the square picture-perfect.

“I didn’t really know what it was like back-scene and how many people it actually takes for things that seem simple take a lot more time than you would imagine,” Larman said.

Larman says she wants to study filmmaking, making Saturday a hands-on learning experience.

“In the future I want to go to art school for specifically directing,” Larman said.

While 8-year-old Brayden O’Dell from Howland is excited to brag to his friends at school.

“I think all the cameras,” he said, when asked what was exciting about the shoot.

People came from all over the Valley to be part of a little movie magic.

“There’s a lot of negativity going on out there so this is just something fun, happy thing so that’s why I’m here, to support Columbiana also,” said Liberty Township resident Hermie Harper.

They’re pretty excited to see themselves on the big screen once the movie is released.

“I think Columbiana is a beautiful city and it’s got such a homey feel, very much like Hallmark movies so I think this a perfect venue for this,” said New Middletown resident Gina Carbone.