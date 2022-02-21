YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday’s warm weather was a nice escape from the cold and snow we’ve been experiencing and it can have positive effects on your mental health.

This feels like the first day in a while that we haven’t been bundled up in a winter coat, hat and mittens.

Locally, people have noticed a significant improvement in their mental health. We talked with experts who told us the sun and warmth is to thank for that.

Monday, Mill Creek Park was packed with people walking, running and shooting some hoops like Ronald Kerns.

He told us the sun is a blessing right now considering the recent weather and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to soak it in.

“I love coming down here to the park. It’s just, like, so calm and you know, be one with nature and just get my thoughts together,” he said.

According to Dean Monteleone with Neil Kennedy Recovery Centers, natural sunshine and fresh air can work wonders for your sense of well-being.

“It helps boost serotonin levels naturally just from the vitamin D from the sun and the healthy fresh air especially. I would argue actually in the recent couple of years when we’ve all been sort of cooped up inside,” Monteleone said.

According to Shawnda Hochstetler, an outpatient therapist, serotonin is the main contributor to mood regulation.

“When people have more sunshine and the serotonin is being produced more, we see a reduction in anxiety and depression,” she said.

Hochstetler said it also improves sleep.

“When the serotonin is improved, so is melatonin and our melatonin is also produced in our bodies in combination with the serotonin,” she explained.

Monteleone said the natural sounds and smells of nature can also be very calming and help reduce stress.

“The smell of fresh grass, all of these have been known to trigger feelings of pleasantness and it actually brings us back to childhood when we’re little and just those overall feelings of warmth and connectedness with our family,” he said.

Hochstetler says being outside allows you to connect with nature and your neighbors.

“We have a tendency to feel more grounded — a sense of wellness is promoted and we have better access to those feelings, so they have a tendency to stay longer,” she said.

Experts say people were not meant to be isolated and cooped up as we have been due to COVID-19 and the weather. So on days like Monday, it’s a great opportunity to get outside and connect with each other and nature.