(WKBN) — As people make their ways to their Thanksgiving destinations on the road and in the sky, some travel experts are sharing what travelers can expect this year.

If you’re hitting the road this holiday, travel experts anticipate that the amount of volume on the roads will be almost back to levels not seen since before the pandemic.

According to Jim Garrity of AAA East Central, it’s going to look “a lot more like 2019 than 2020 or 2021 on the roads.”

Despite gas prices ranging from 20 to 30 cents higher than last year, AAA anticipates almost 55 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving. A majority of those people are expected to drive to their destinations.

“More people say they’re traveling — an indication to us at AAA that people are ready to get back out there and make those memories with their families and friends again now that there’s more options, people feel more safe to do so,” Garrity says.

With more drivers on the road — troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out enforcing traffic laws. They encourage travelers to avoid distractions, wear seatbelts and drive sober.

“We want to make sure everybody gets to where they’re going safely so we have a good Thanksgiving holiday,” says Lt. Dan Morrison of the OHSP Warren post.

Experts also suggest allowing for at least an extra hour of travel time.

“It’s one of the best things you can do, because you’re going to end up at your destination — at the very least — early or when you were planning on getting there,” Garrity says. “Also, you’re putting yourself in a position where you’re not stressed out and making poor judgement, poor decisions behind the wheel like aggressive driving.”