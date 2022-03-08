(WKBN) – The planting season in Northeast Ohio is six to eight weeks away and questions are being raised about how the war in Ukraine will affect farmers. Two people who understand and promote agriculture say there could be problems.

Springfield Township farmer George Houk says Ukraine supplies 26 percent of the world’s wheat crop and 16 percent of its corn.

“Yeah, but they are a big player. They matter,” he said.

If you ask Houk how the situation in Ukraine will affect his upcoming farming season, he hesitates before answering.

“The honest answer is that I 100 percent don’t know yet,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot higher input costs in 2022 due to this conflict,” said Lee Beers of the Trumbull County Extension Service.

Beers says Russia is a huge exporter of fertilizer, the cost of which is already double or triple from a year ago.

“Because Russia exports a lot of nitrogen and a lot of potassium, we could see those fertilizer prices continue to creep up,” Beers said.

Houk though doesn’t expect fertilizer to be a problem this year.

“The fertilizer we’re going to use this spring probably isn’t anything that hasn’t been shipped yet,” Houk said.

But when asked if he had his fertilizer for this season, Houk answered with a grin.

“My supplier says I do. I don’t have it in hand yet,” he said.

If the war continues, Houk can see getting fertilizer being a problem.

“It’s one thing if you need chemicals and you have to pay a lot of money for them. It’s another thing if you can’t even get them,” he said.

Beers is also concerned about the wheat crop. If Ukraine and Russia have trouble growing or selling it…

“We could expect to see higher crop prices for our local farmers, and they’ve already seen that. Wheat has jumped 23 percent in cost,” Beers said.

“So when your prices that you’re getting for what you’re selling go up, well, that’s good. But when the prices that it cost to produce what you’re selling go up even more, that’s bad,” Houk said.

Houk also talked about the rising cost of gas. He says during planting and harvesting, he’ll go through 200 gallons a day. At $4 a gallon, that’s $800 a day.