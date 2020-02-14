Local expert suggests keeping eye on investments during coronavirus outbreak

If the coronavirus isn't controlled, it could possibly cause a significant impact on the U.S. economy

(WYTV) – The coronavirus is a global health crisis, but it could also impact the economy.

General Motors said it is monitoring the supply chain for truck production in North America, but it does not anticipate any impact at this time.

China makes up about 20% of the global economy, and many auto parts come from the country.

If the coronavirus isn’t controlled, it could possibly cause a significant impact on the U.S. economy.

The NASDAQ, plus the S&P 500 set another record high on Friday, though.

But, the virus bears keeping an eye on, as it could impact investments.

“Make sure you have a longterm view, make sure you’re properly diversified and just be ready to ride a little bit of a roller coaster because we do expect some volatility,” said Todd Bury of Bury Financial Group.

Some companies have been forced to reduce output in China while workers are quarantined.