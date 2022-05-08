(WKBN) – Great weather means time for fun outdoor activities. Some may want to break out their bikes this week — just make sure you’re careful riding around the Valley.

According to the CDC, nearly 1,000 cyclists die and over 130,000 cyclists are injured in accidents each year.

Bicycles are considered vehicles under Ohio and Pennsylvania law. The Outspokin’ Wheelmen Club says understanding cycling laws is key to keeping safe.

Dave Hughes is part of the Outspokin’ Wheelmen Club. He said understanding cycling laws is key to cyclist safety.

“Bicyclists have the same rules and follow the same regulations as any motor vehicle does,” Hughes said.

Bicycles can be lawfully operated on many roads. As courtesy, a group of cyclists will stay to the right side of the road.

“It is legal for bicyclists to ride side by side with one another if the road’s bad or deteriorated on the right side of the road. They may get into the center of that lane or even to the left side of that lane,” Hughes said.

There are also laws about motor vehicles passing cyclists. Motorists must be at least three feet away from a bicycle when passing. They can also pass over a double yellow line.

“They’ll slow up and be behind them and then they’ll slow up all the traffic behind them. And pretty soon you might have 10, 12 cars back there,” Hughes explains.

For cyclists, being visible is key. Hughes suggests getting blinking lights for the bike and wearing bright colors — and don’t forget the helmet.