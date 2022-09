MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and there are plenty of places you can go to get some help.

The League of Women Voters of Trumbull County is holding an event at the Eastwood Mall. Just go to the front entrance of Boscov’s from 11:30 a.m. to 3p.m.

You can also head to the Youngstown Jewish Community Center or the YWCA starting at 10a.m.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is October 11th.