CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An event this weekend at Mosquito Lake State Park is geared toward teaching people the lost art of catching, cleaning and cooking their own fish.

Lake to Plate will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Marina.

Josie McKenna, park manager, said the class will teach people how to fish, including how to bait their hooks and tie their lures on. The fish that are caught during the session will also be cooked.

“A lot of people don’t know how to filet fish. It’s kind of a lost art, and it is important, eating locally, grown fish — naturally grown fish — is very healthy for you,” she said.

The event is free and open to the public. Those over the age of 16 will need a fishing license. Naturalist Jason Lee said participants can get their licenses there, if they need them, or day passes are available.