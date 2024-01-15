BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Urban League held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Remembrance Breakfast.

More than 100 people came to Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield on Monday. They shared a meal and shared the importance of Dr. King’s legacy.

Pastor Tyrone Steals, from Greater Mount Zion Church in Farrell, was the keynote speaker.

Several young people shared the impacts of King on their lives.

Urban League President Dr. Erin Houston said kids need to know the history behind his legacy.

“Really, the height of the civil rights movement, how the struggle really was then. There are still some things today that we have to work on, and it’s important that our young people understand the history and why it’s important to even carry on that kind of legacy,” said Houston.

The Shenango Valley Urban League has several events coming up for Black History Month. More information for those can be found on its website when official dates are set.