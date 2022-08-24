YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre was filled with seniors on Wednesday.

“Older Adults Day Out” was brought to the area by “Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley.”



Seniors were able to get information from over 50 vendors.

Mercy Health, The Public Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning County Sheriffs’ Office were a few of the organizations in attendance.

Each table offered seniors resources that they might not know about.

“Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley” is a collaborative group that has one mission: assisting older adults as they age.