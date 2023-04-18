YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Only about 10 percent of Europe’s pre-war Jewish population of children survived the Holocaust, compared with 33 percent of the adults.

Tuesday, the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation held its Holocaust Commemoration. The event was held in the Rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse.

Candles were lit, remembering the millions who perished.

The theme for the writing, art and multimedia contests focused on remembering the children who died. They gave their parents encouragement and hope to fight for survival.

Rabbi Joseph Schonberger said that’s what makes remembering the Holocaust so important.

“Each generation must learn the right values, to stand up to evil and temptation in every way,” Schonberger said.

This was the 30th year of the Holocaust Commemoration. An annual Shoah Memorial Ceremony will also be held at 4 p.m. April 23 at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, located at 505 Gypsy Lane. The event is free and open to the public.