SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Stamp out Stigma brings awareness to mental health, specifically among men.

The 9th annual event happened Wednesday at Penn State Shenango.

A student began the event to host an open conversation about mental health among all genders. The keynote speakers are all men who have faced mental health struggles.

A professor who the students know well is speaking. Counselor Tony Paglia hopes struggling students will be encouraged to seek help.

“They’ll relate to him and see him as someone that they can look up to and be a model of someone who is demonstrating the ability to say, ‘I was at a point in my life where I needed some help, and I got it, and life is so much better now,'” Paglia said.

Paglia said if you can talk about it, you can manage it.

Their goal is to create a comfortable environment for anyone to speak out.