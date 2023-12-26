YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti was recently chosen by his peers in Ohio’s 87 other counties to lead the County Engineers’ Association for 2024.

Among his duties is to work with state lawmakers on various transportation-related programs that will be decided throughout the year in Columbus.

“Different bills and issues that come up that could affect the county engineers or the townships or the cities — with the gas tax or different funding mechanisms — transportation bill — these are all things that we play a part in,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti admits his election is both humbling and an honor. He added that it will be a learning experience for him in the months to come.