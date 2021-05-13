Local employers react to extra unemployment benefits ending

Governor Mike DeWine says the $300-a-week payments are hindering the state's ability to recover economically

(WKBN) – What do employers think about the idea of dropping the extra unemployment benefit?

Everywhere you look, people are seeing “help wanted,” “we’re hiring” or “apply within” signs.

Governor Mike DeWine says the $300-a-week payments are hindering the state’s ability to recover economically as businesses across the state struggle to fill those vacant positions.

Now that it is going away, business owners are saying they are thrilled because they need people to work.

“It’s time for everybody to get back to work. They should be excited about going back to work. It’s been a long 15 months for the nation, for Ohioans, for everybody in our area,” said Mark Canzonetta, owner of Chef Bistro 1907.

Pennex in Leetonia is also looking for workers. Company President Chuck Stout says they worked through the pandemic and they are booming.

They are needing people to fill the jobs they have available due to continued growth.

“With this support coming to an end, it’s not a matter of the jobs aren’t available anymore. There are plenty of jobs available, and honestly, there are a lot of good jobs available,” Stout said.

Stout went on to say that now is the time to start a new career or try something new.

“For those that are now just getting into the job search, now is the time because, as more and more people get into the job market, the better jobs are going to go first,” he said.

Both businesses are hiring right now for a bunch of positions.

They are looking for people that want to work and have a great attitude.

Both businesses are hiring right now for a bunch of positions.