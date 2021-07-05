Local emergency responders pay tribute to tow truck driver hit in Cincinnati, remind drivers: ‘Move over’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Just before dark, tow truck drivers and other emergency responders around Youngstown lined up along the overpass of Route 46 and Interstate-80 in Austintown.

The goal was to bring awareness to Ohio’s Move Over Law.

It requires drivers to move over for all roadside workers and vehicles with flashing lights.

If you can’t move over, slow down.

Sunday night, a tow truck driver in Cincinnati was critically injured after being hit while putting a vehicle on the back of his truck.

These workers want you to know what’s at stake.

“One operator is killed every six days in North America, so it is a common occurrence unfortunately. I don’t know if they know about it, if they care about it or if they’re just distracted in their vehicle and they just don’t see us doing our duties on the side of the road,” said Wrecker Operator Paul Ghrist.

Ohio’s Move Over law applies to all interstates and state highways.

Fines are doubled if you’re caught.