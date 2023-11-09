BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Third graders at Robinwood Lane Elementary School in Boardman celebrated military veterans Thursday morning.

Students sang songs and gave speeches honoring servicemen and women. They also asked any veterans in attendance to stand and be recognized.

Senior Master Sgt. Loretta Davis has been in the Air Force Reserve for 25 years. Her nephew invited her to be a part of the day’s celebrations.

“He was so excited to invite and just to have me come and stand there with him. He’s really proud. These young boys, I think at one point, all want to join the Army. It was very exciting to be here and stand there with him today,” she said.

Veterans are invited every year to come and share their stories.