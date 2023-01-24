WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren elementary school is celebrating its newest addition, an outdoor book walk.

Students at Lincoln PK-8 kicked off the start of the program Tuesday afternoon.

The school received a grant to pay for the project.

Each of the 14 stations represents a page of the book “Snowmen at Night.” After reading each page, the students are encouraged to do some sort of physical activity like arm circles.

“The kids absolutely love reading here, so this is just kind of a way to get them to do something, especially in the winter. They can come out here, the story’s about the snowman this time but just so they can have some fun reading and getting out and moving and doing something different around our school,” said Jill Selak, Lincoln PK-8’s media specialist.

Although the book will change, the outdoor book walk will be up for the rest of the year.