(WKBN) – It appears county boards of elections will have to prepare for two primary elections. This, after Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered General Assembly and state central committee races be removed from the ballots on May 3. It’s a decision LaRose attributed to last week’s state Supreme Court ruling that found the district maps unconstitutional.

A day after LaRose directed county boards of elections to remove state House, state Senate and state central committee contests from the May 3 primary, elections workers spent the day proofing the revised sample ballots.

“I mean, it would have been nice if they could have come to an agreement. We would have had maps in effect and had one election. Since that is not a possibility, we need to move… I think we need to move the election,” said Stephanie Penrose, director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

But the decision to move the May 3 primary lies solely on state lawmakers.

“Only the General Assembly can determine when we hold an election and when that is to be. So they have yet to rule whether they’re going to have two elections or how this is going to play out,” said Bryce Miner, deputy director of the Columbiana County Board of Elections.

This all comes as early voting for the May 3 primary is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

As of right now, county boards of elections have been directed to proceed with the remaining races and issues for the scheduled primary.

But still, a second election for the races left off the ballot will need to take place, and it will be costly.

“Here in Columbiana County, it would be right around that $100,000 mark,” Miner said.

“Conservatively, this is very conservatively too in excess of $200,000,” Penrose said. “It’s just so expensive to do all at the cost of the taxpayers and it’s confusing to voters and to be selfish, it’s hard on election workers too.”

Early Thursday evening, the Ohio Supreme Court denied a request by two Democratic lawmakers to move the entire Ohio primary to a summer date.