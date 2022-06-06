YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Board of Elections is letting voters know about a warning that was issued by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose about misleading election information.

LaRose said the inaccurate information is coming from the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI), two entities run by the same organization.

Election officials say they are using inaccurate data, sending forms to people at the wrong address, claiming voters are not registered when they are, and causing confusion with voters nationwide.

The letters are not affiliated with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office and have no bearing on Ohio voter registration.

Trusted voting information can be found at VoteOhio.gov.