AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local church is part of a larger organization that collects Christmas gifts for children around the world.

The Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Raccoon Road in Austintown is one of the many drop-off sites for “Operation Christmas Child.” It’s an organization that collects shoe boxes filled with hygiene products, clothes, toys and school supplies.

These gifts go overseas to children that may have never received a gift before.

Last year, the organization collected over 10.5 million shoe boxes. The group is hoping to exceed that number this year.

There are around 13 different drop-off sites in the local area, all with the goal of providing joy to children all over the world.

“We go into really underserved areas to go ahead and give the children the opportunity to receive a gift, also to learn the Christmas story, to learn what Jesus has done for them,” said Rudy Braydich, regional area coordinator of Operation Christmas Child.

You can drop off the shoe boxes filled with items until Monday at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 2432 S. Raccoon Rd. The following are dates and times that the items can be dropped off:

Wed, Nov. 16: Noon – 4 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 17: 3-8 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 18: 1-6 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 20: Noon – 4 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A list of the other drop-off locations in the area can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org.