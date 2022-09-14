CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Queen Elizabeth will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Piccadilly Parlour in Canfield is featuring a menu of items that people can have to feel a closer connection to Great Britain.

It’s items that are on the menu every day, and some of the parlor’s biggest sellers.

The parlour also features afternoon tea, which is popular across England and much of Europe. The foods may bring comfort to those who will miss the Queen.

“I just wanted our guests to feel that they can have something to enjoy–homemade scones, homemade quiche. We have delightful tea sandwiches here for them. We even have a tea Prince of Wales that we’re going to offer to our guests as well if they would like to take that home with them,” said Claudia Zacharko.

Piccadilly Parlour has extended hours Saturday for a special event in Canfield, and you can pick up pre-ordered items on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Piccadilly Parlour is located at 114 South Broad St., Canfield.