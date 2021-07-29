Local drug task force warns of overdose spike

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) drug task force issued a warning Thursday about an overdose spike in Trumbull County, citing a possible contaminated local supply.

They say the contaminated drugs may have been distributed throughout Trumbull County neighborhoods.

There have been 28 overdoses reported to the 911 center in the past seven days — four of those were deadly.

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, call 211 for advice on getting help. To report a suspected overdose, call 911 for emergency help.

To report drug activity in your area, contact the TAG Drug Task Force at 330-675-7890 or report to the online tip form. As always, all tips remain anonymous.