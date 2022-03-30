WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local drive-in theatre is ready for its 2022 season.

Elm Road Triple Drive-in Theatre opens Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 to top off its newest season.

The nostalgic drive-in theatre always has a double feature for one price. The gates open at 7 p.m. both nights and shows start at 8:15 p.m.

They have a concession stand for carry-out pizza, appetizers, hand-dipped ice cream and more.

Their opening weekend movies include Morbius, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Lost City and Scream 2022.