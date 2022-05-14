TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – One local drive-in is finally able to show movies.

The Reynolds Drive-In postponed movies and other events last weekend because of the weather and technical issues.

The movies returned Friday night, however.

The drive-in played a double feature with the new “Doctor Strange” movie and “Morbius.” Both movies will play again Saturday night.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the first movie starts at dusk.

Owner Peggy Fiedler said they are excited about what is in store for the 2022 season.

“Come out and watch a good movie. You know, you can carpool outside. You can sit out and do whatever you need to do. The food here is going to be fabulous. We got a couple of good cooks coming up, and it’s just going to be a nice time,” Fiedler said.

Movies are not the only thing that will be happening this summer. The flea market will return on May 21. It will then continue on the first and third Saturdays of the month, weather permitting.

The drive-in is located at 3076 North Hermitage Rd. in Transfer, Pa.