TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) –The Reynolds Drive-In over in Transfer has had quite a busy summer so far. The drive-in hosted its bi-monthly flea market on Sunday.

Vendors are welcome to load up their vehicles and come down to sell. Set-up begins at 7 a.m. and the cost to rent a space is $10. The flea market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Friday and Saturday they show one or two movies — usually ones still in theaters. Next week the drive-in is trying something new: a Christmas in July double feature event.

They will be playing The Polar Express followed by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation next Friday and Saturday evening. There will be a car decorating contest and so much more for the whole family.

Drive-in owner Peggy Fiedler says it’s because of the ongoing community support they are able to have events like this.

“It’s wonderful to see the kids out here. There are so many grandparents that bring their grandchildren that [have] never been to a drive-in. We get the high school kids, they play corn hole up front, we’ve seen them throwing football in the back. Everybody, every age is enjoying it,” Fiedler said.

Fun music, contests and more are also in the works for future flea markets. Expect newer summer movies to play throughout the summer, like The Little Mermaid.

You can follow the Reynolds Drive-In on Facebook to stay up to date with what’s happening each week.