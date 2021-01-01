Local dog trainer says pandemic offers some benefits for new puppy owners

Trainer Jenny Falvey said training a dog at home comes with its own perks

(WYTV) – More people are getting puppies during the pandemic.

DogSmartz Unleashed is a local training center. Workers have seen a roughly 40 percent uptick in the need for its services in the Valley.

Along with in-person training, they started offering virtual classes in the last few months. They say sessions in your own home have their perks.

“Teaching our dogs to say, you know, be polite when people are eating. We can do practice run-throughs right there. I think it’s been fun and effective. Those are really big bonuses to going virtual,” said trainer Jenny Falvey.

DogSmartz Unleashed is the Valley’s only certified behavioral consultant.

