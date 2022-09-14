(WKBN) – It appears Trumbull County Dog Kennel volunteers have been given the green light to continue helping dogs at the pound.

Volunteers said they had been told they could only walk the dogs after the union representing public service employees, AFSCME Local 2493, filed a grievance.

The grievance accused executive dog warden Michelle Goss of allowing volunteers to do union members’ work.

More than a dozen volunteers and pound supporters showed up to Wednesday’s commissioners meeting. They asked the board to allow volunteers to take dogs to vet appointments and behavioral classes, and post their pictures on social media to help find these animals their forever homes.

“Our pound wouldn’t be where it’s at without those volunteers, I know that,” said commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

“From what they’re saying, they’re allowing the volunteers to go back. Now, we have to find out what the repercussions are from that,” said longtime volunteer Marty Conklin.

Cantalamessa said there hasn’t been an issue with what the volunteers had been doing for years.

Both Cantalamessa and commissioner Frank Fuda said they would like to sit down with the union and the volunteers to have a discussion.