Local doctor suggests treating snow shoveling like exercise to avoid getting hurt

(WYTV) – Several inches of snow are expected to fall all across the Valley over the next couple of days.

Area doctors want to make sure people stay safe and healthy when they shovel that snow from their driveways.

Common health ailments that come from shoveling snow are sore backs and trouble breathing.

Doctors advise people to treat shoveling snow like exercise, to stretch ahead of time and take frequent breaks.

Dr. Andrew House from Mercy Health also says people should mind where they stand to keep from falling while they shovel.

“Being aware of what you’re standing on. Be aware if you’re standing on ice. Be aware if you’re standing on hard-packed snow. Falls are the last thing we want to happen. The worst thing you need for Christmas is a broken hip,” he said.

Dr. House also asks people shoveling their driveways to wear proper layers to stay warm and to take breaks if they start to have trouble breathing.