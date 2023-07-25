YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local doctor charged in a kickback scheme involving two other Valley physicians was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.

Michelle Kapon was sentenced to two years probation, fined $8,000, and must pay $75,460 in restitution with her co-conspirators. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to solicit, receive, offer and pay kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program and two counts of receipt of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.

Investigators say that Samir Wahib conspired with Joni Canby and Kapon to take money in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually transmitted diseases through federal healthcare programs.

Kapon has said in court filings that she got caught up in the lab testing kickback scheme because she was subordinate to the two other doctors Wahib and Canby.

Wahib has accepted a plea deal in the case. His sentencing is scheduled for September 12.

Canby was sentenced to two years probation and fined $30,000. She will also have to pay $135,632 in restitution with Wahib, according to court documents.