MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor who used to practice in Boardman has been sentenced after pleading guilty for conspiracy to receive kickbacks in connection with a Federal Health Care Program, according to court documents.

Joni Canby’s sentencing was reduced because of her guilty plea and her assistance in securing another local doctor’s, Dr. Samir Wahib’s, guilty plea for his part in the conspiracy.

The charges were filed in February 2021 after a bill of information said Canby, and two other doctors, conspired in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually-transmitted diseases to be performed.

Canby pleaded guilty to counts one, six and seven of her original indictment, all three charges of a conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with a Federal Health Care Program, according to court documents.

Dr. Canby was sentenced to one year of probation and restitution in the amount of $135,632, which is split between Canby and Dr. Wahib, leaving Canby to pay $67,816.